Regional government declared three days of official mourning for the victims

The regional government of Andalucía declared three days of official mourning on Friday for the twelve people who died in the wildfire in Los Gallardos ... (Almería), until midnight on Sunday 12 July.

This was published in a special edition of the Andalusian official gazette (BOJA) issued on Friday, which also stated that during the days of official mourning, the Andalusian flag will fly at half-mast outside public buildings where its display is mandatory.

The president of the regional government of Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, made the announcement from the forward command post set up at the fire station in Turre (Almeria) to coordinate the firefighting and protection efforts in response to this blaze. He noted that all the evidence suggests it will take “several days” to bring the fire under control.

With more than 6,600 hectares currently burnt, this is a “very complex fire” Moreno said on Friday, that is affecting a landscape characterised by very steep terrain, where even fire engines and heavy machinery are finding it difficult to gain access.