A corner of Almeria with a British feel

The shockwaves of a tragedy in two small villages in the Levante Almeriense region have hit the United Kingdom with full force. An unknown but ... high number of those who died in Los Gallardos and Bédar were originally from the UK, where, in recent hours, people have been following the story with particular emotion, as if it had happened on their own soil. Because this corner of Andalucía is, in a way, a corner of the United Kingdom.

Like many other areas near the Mediterranean coast, Los Gallardos and Bédar have, in recent decades, become havens for foreigners - particularly British nationals (there is also a sizeable Belgian community) - who have made these small villages their permanent home.

Following the tragedy, the mayor of Bédar, Ángel Collado, said that the deceased “were residents who had lived in the town for many years”. “We were so close that I even married some of these foreign residents myself at the town hall,” said Collado.

Attracted by affordable house prices, the excellent climate (an average of 18 degrees and over 3,000 hours of sunshine a year), the tranquillity of an area that still retains its rural character, but which has also adapted to the tastes of its new residents, and a strategic proximity to the coast (Vera is 15 kilometres away), many Britons, particularly pensioners, decided to move to this area and even created a niche business sector catering to them, which has, in part, helped to revitalise the region.

There are now more British residents (447) than Spanish residents (418) in the town of Bédar

According to census figures, there are more British nationals (447) than Spanish nationals (418) in Bédar, and in Los Gallardos, almost 700 of its 3,109 inhabitants come from the UK, although in reality, the actual numbers of these nationals are much higher, as there is also a large transient population who are not registered on the local council’s register.

In fact, the presence of foreign nationals has slowed the gradual depopulation of this area, and the regional government of Andalucía now considers it a ‘low-priority’ area because it is not losing population at the same rate as other towns in the interior of the province of Almeria.

In a number of television programmes available on YouTube, British residents explain the charms of Los Gallardos. In those very same residential estates that were surrounded by flames on Thursday night, residents enjoy the swimming pools while talking about "a great social life" in the villages of the region.

“It’s December and we don’t have to wear a jumper,” says one of the residents, who then marvels at the fact that in one of the local bars you can get a large burger or some tapas for nine euros. These programmes also show that, as well as living in residential areas, the British also live in their own motorhomes.

Campsite founded by British people

Los Gallardos campsite, founded by British residents in the 1990s, is the best example of this integration of outsiders, but also residential developments specifically aimed at international buyers, such as Huerta Nueva in Los Gallardos or El Pinar de Bédar, have attracted new residents, although they have also exposed them to significant risk.

Some of these villas are situated in the mountains, in the middle of the forest, and as was demonstrated on Thursday, a fire can have serious consequences.

The UK Government’s concern for its residents was made clear in a message from the embassy in Madrid sent to everyone registered on its alert system, advising them to keep an eye out for warnings.

“If you are in an area affected by the wildfire, follow the instructions of the local authorities and emergency services at all times, avoid travelling to or through the affected area, keep up to date with the latest news from the emergency services and, in an emergency, call 112”, writes the embassy, which provides ways to obtain “information and support”.

“If you are concerned about someone in the area, call +34 677 904 624, a helpline run by the Psychological Intervention Group for Emergencies and Disasters (GIPED). English-speaking staff are available to assist you. And if you or a family member have been affected and require consular assistance, please call +34 917 146 300 or, if you are in the United Kingdom, +44 (0)20 7008 5000.”