Brussels reiterates its cultivation and water concerns in Doñana The EU Commission fears that the Junta de Andalucía is going to ignore the order from the Justice Tribunal not to over-exploit the aquifer upon which the National Park depends

The EU Commission has reiterated its concerns over a move by the Junta de Andalucía to allow land in the northern belt of Doñana to be cultivated, because it believes it would lead to over-exploitation of the aquifer upon which the National Park depends.

The president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, and regional Minister of Agriculture, Carmen Crespo, visited Brussels to explain the proposed change to the regulations, but the EU’s Environment Commissioner, Virginijus Sinkevicius, isn’t convinced by their explanations. In June, the EU Justice Tribunal ordered Spain to take measures to prevent the aquifer being over-exploited, after a case brought by ecological associations. Sinkevicius says the Commission is very worried that Spain is not going to comply.

In a response to a question from socialist MEP Lina Gálvez, the Commissioner said his department has asked for further clarification from the Junta about the proposed measure and warned that he is prepared to use all available means “to ensure that they comply with their obligations”.

The EU has said Spain must tackle the causes behind the deterioration of the natural habitats in the Doñana area and comply fully with the water framework directive.

This is the second warning from the EU authorities. In February the Commission wrote to the Spanish government expressing doubts about whether the necessary measures were being taken to comply with the court sentence, and said it found the new project “disconcerting”.

Denial from the Junta

The proposed measure comes from the PP, Ciudadanos and Vox in the Andalusian parliament. The Junta’s spokesman, Elías Bendodo, has rejected the EU Commission’s suspicions, insisting that the regional government is “not going to increase irrigation” in Doñana National Park, and will provide it with “maximum protection”.

When questioned about a statement signed by 25 scientific groups and 1,109 biodiversity and geodiversity researchers, opposing the move to make it legal to grow crops in the area of the park, he said Doñana is "the jewel of the Junta de Andalucía’s environmental strategy and we are always going to preserve it”. He accused opposition politicians in the Andalusian parliament of “fake politics” and said they will fail in their attempt to discredit the Junta because nobody is going to believe them.