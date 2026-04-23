Andalucía's exports rose 11.4% in February to 3.829 billion euros

José Luis Piedra Seville Thursday, 23 April 2026, 11:43 Share

Exports from companies based in Andalucía increased by 11.4 per cent during February compared to the same month in 2025, reaching sales totalling 3.829 billion euros. This is according to the Junta de Andalucía, based on data collected by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Enterprise in central government.

This export growth for Andalucía contrasts sharply with the decline for the rest of Spain, where export sales fell by 0.8 per cent to 31.72 billion euros compared to the same month in 2025.

The increase recorded in February enabled Andalusian companies to accumulate sales of 7.03 billion euros in the first two months of this year, 2.8 per cent more than in the same period of the previous year.

Andalucía stands out with its strong performance compared to the other six leading exporting regions of Spain, which are experiencing declines. Their declines are also in line with the rest of Spain, where exports fell by 1.8 per cent. With these figures, Andalucía ranks third nationally in exports for 2026, accounting for 11.6 per cent of the country total.

Furthermore, Andalucía's imports amounted to 6.08 billion euros (down 13 per cent), resulting in a trade surplus of 950 million euros for companies in this region, compared to Spain's trade deficit of 7.306 billion euros. This is due to a coverage rate of 89 per cent, 27 points lower than Andalucía's rate of 116 per cent.

By sector, fruit and vegetables stand out, with a 16.6 per cent increase in exports compared to the first two months of the previous year. Likewise, aeronautics saw significant growth, nearly tripling sales compared to the first two months of the previous year and contributing to a notable diversification of export destinations. Indonesia is now among the top ten markets for Andalusian exports, joining three other non-European markets: the United States, Morocco, China and Indonesia.

As for the origin of these sales from within the region, they are also diversified, as six of the eight Andalusian provinces recorded growth in their exports, all with positive trade balances. Seville leads in sales, with 1.699 billion euros, and in growth, with 27.3 per cent more than in the first two months of 2025.

The aeronautical industry made a decisive contribution to the increase in Andalusian exports this February, having tripled sales compared to February 2025 (up 199 per cent) to reach 439 million euros in this month alone. This makes it the region's second largest exporter, accounting for 11.5 per cent of the total.

Thus, in the year to date, the sector has grown by 167 per cent, almost triple the sales figures for the same period in 2025, and ranking third in sales, with 622 million euros (8.8 per cent of the total). Vegetables are Andalucía's top export category worldwide at 1.361 billion euros, or 19.4 per cent of the total, and showing a 16.6 per cent increase compared to the first two months of the previous year. Olive oil follows with 548 million euros (7.8 per cent), a 14.9 per cent decrease, representing the largest share of the animal and vegetable fats and oils category (689 million euros).

Mineral fuels rank fourth, totalling 552 million euros (7.9 per cent) - a 36 per cent drop. Fruit, in fifth place, reached 491 million euros (7.0 per cent) - a drop of 8.6 per cent. In sixth place are metallic minerals, slag and ash, which registered 416 million euros (5.9 per cent), meaning an increase of 29.1 per cent, followed by copper and its manufactured alloys at 367 million euros (5.2 per cent) - up 24.9 per cent. Exports of machinery, appliances and electrical equipment also increased, reaching 290 million euros (4.1 per cent), which is a rise of 28.3 per cent.

Lastly, in ninth place, is iron and steel, totalling 159 million euros (2.3 per cent), meaning a slight decrease of 2.3 per cent, while pearls, precious stones and metals recorded the second largest increase in the top ten listing, almost doubling (95 per cent) their figures to 122 million euros (1.7 per cent of total exports).

Growth in sales to Indonesia

Data from the Ministry confirms the diversification of Andalusian exports with the entry of Indonesia as the tenth largest export market. Four non-European countries now rank among the top ten destinations for Andalusian exports, two of them from Asia: the United States, Morocco, China and Indonesia. The fastest growing market in the top ten is Indonesia, with a 6,753 per cent increase compared to January-February 2025, reaching 195 million euros. This result places it as Andalucía's tenth largest global market, accounting for 2.8 per cent of total exports, thanks to sales in the aeronautical sector.

The second highest growth was in Germany, with a 27.4 per cent rise in sales to 999 million euros (14.2 per cent), which makes it Andalucía's leading trading partner. France ranks second with 739 million euros (10.5 per cent) and a 22 per cent increase, while Italy comes in third with 717 million euros (10.2 per cent) and a 26.9 per cent increase, the third largest in the ranking.

In fourth place comes Portugal, with 617 million euros (8.8 per cent), although this means a slight decrease of 1.7 per cent. Next, the United Kingdom reached 398 million euros (5.7 per cent), a 4.5 per cent drop, followed by China, with 382 million (5.4 per cent) - 24 per cent growth. The Netherlands is in seventh place with 364 million euros (5.2 per cent) and a 6.1 per cent increase, while the United States is in eighth place with 326 million euros (4.6 per cent), but 29.9 per cent down. Morocco follows with 265 million euros (3.8 per cent) in ninth place - a 23 per cent drop.

Between January and February 2026, exports grew in six of the eight Andalusian provinces compared to the same period in the previous year. All of them (Almeria, Cordoba, Granada, Jaen, Malaga and Seville) also have a positive trade balance, reflecting a significant diversification of the origin of their sales. The province of Seville, driven by the aeronautical sector, is the fastest growing, up 27.3 per cent year-on-year, and the largest exporter, with 1.699 billion euros (24.2 per cent of the total) and a trade surplus of 665 million euros.

Almeria is the second largest province for exports with 1.529 billion euros (21.8 per cent) and the second fastest in growth at 12.2 per cent . Boosted by its veg exports, it recorded a trade surplus of 1.005 billion euros. In third place is Huelva, with 1.050 billion euros (14.9 per cent), meaning an 11.1 per cent fall, closely followed by Cadiz, which recorded 1.011 billion euros (14.4 per cent) and a decline of 23.7 per cent.

The latter two provinces were affected by the drop in fuel prices, which fell in the first two months of the year. Next is Cordoba, totalling 613 million euros (8.7 per cent) and an increase of 11.8 per cent. This meant a positive trade balance of 205 million euros, the third-best increase of all the provinces. Then comes Malaga, with 578 million euros (8.2 per cent) and a rise of 6.1 per cent for January-February, giving the Costa del Sol province a small trade surplus of 25 million euros. Granada also saw growth in export sales, with 314 million euros (4.5 per cent), an increase of 1.1 per cent and a trade surplus of 68 million euros. Lastly, there is Jaen, with 237 million euros (3.4 per cent), which is an improvement of 3.1 per cent and a trade surplus of 41 million euros.