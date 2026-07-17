Andalucía's warning about the upcoming 20 days of 'extraordinary heat'

Europa Press 17/07/2026 a las 10:45h.

Andalucía's regional minister of health and emergencies Antonio Sanz has urged the public to adopt "responsibility and awareness" over the next 20 days, which will remain under an "extraordinary heat alert".

"One of the most extensive and intense we have experienced in recent years," Sanz said ahead of this weekend.

During a press conference in Seville on Thursday, Sanz reported that the regional government had recorded 1,268 heat-related emergencies since launching the protocol for high temperatures on 15 May. Primary care alone has handled 872 of these cases.

Fire heat-related deaths

An 81-year-old woman suffered the fifth fatal heatstroke in Seville (the sixth in Andalucía) this summer.

The protocol's target populations are people over 65; those with chronic illnesses; people taking medication that can affect the body's ability to adapt to heat, such as diuretics, antihypertensives, antidepressants, neuroleptics, anticholinergics and tranquilisers; children under four; infants; and people with memory disorders, difficulty adapting to heat and those who consume alcohol and drugs.

People who live alone, are homeless, live under unfavourable economic conditions, are excessively exposed to heat due to stays in educational centres, manual labour outdoors or contact with hot environments.

In addition, those who practice sports of hgh physical intensity or leisure activities between 2 pm and 7 pm should also adopt caution.

The regional ministry of health recommends avoiding direct sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day as much as possible. If you must go out, do so with maximum protection: wear light-coloured, lightweight clothing, a hat, sunglasses and sun cream; stay well hydrated; and eat fruits and vegetables.

People whose work involves sun exposure are advised to moderate physical exertion during the hottest hours and direct sun exposure for babies and infants under six months is discouraged.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province