Junta’s head of tourism predicts a holiday weekend with close to pre-Covid numbers of visitors The Andalucía region 'is in fashion' said Juan Marín who forecasts tourist numbers 'will continue to grow spectacularly' during Easter week and over the summer

The Vice President of the Junta de Andalucía and Minister of Tourism, Juan Marín, said the number of tourists expected to visit the region this coming weekend is close to “normal” after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Andalucía is in fashion,” Marín said when asked by the media about his hopes for the upcoming 'puente' weekend, with the Andalucía Day public holiday on Monday, during his visit to the Bajo Guadalquivir rice cooperative in Puebla del Río, Seville, on 23 February.

“The most important thing is that we continue to be the preferred destination, which is now opening up to international tourism, something that we have been waiting so long for,” Marín added.

The Junta’s tourism forecasts are now “normalised" within "what we have had in previous years" and “will continue to grow spectacularly" during Easter week and over the summer, he said.

"Andalucía is the point of reference to which everyone wants to come and that is going to translate into a lot of employment," he said, adding that the Junta is interested in seeing growth in “all sectors" of the economy.