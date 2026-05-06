Andalucía weather: rain returns across the region this week, with yellow warning for heavy showers

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Spring continues with its ups and downs, including rain. The weather in Andalucía will worsen from Friday onwards, although the first indications of this will be on Wednesday.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has activated a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the province of Almeria from 4pm on Wednesday. It concerns the areas of Valle del Almanzora, Los Vélez, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas. Aemet expects accumulations of up to 15mm, possibly with "occasional thunderstorms".

This will mark the turning point in the second week of May. The whole region can expect widespread rainfall from 8 May. "Starting Friday, a new Atlantic storm will impact us until the beginning of next week," Aemet says.

"Rainfall will become more widespread and frequent in areas of the eastern third of the region on Thursday," the forecast warns.

Aemet's regional delegate Juan de Dios del Pino forecasts generally clear skies from Monday to Friday, with "some very isolated showers between Wednesday and Friday in the eastern mountain ranges", with the heaviest rainfall expected on Thursday. However, he says that the aforementioned Atlantic storm entering from western Andalucía will spread across the entire region, bringing "rain throughout the weekend".

Regarding temperatures, Del Pino says that they will remain unchanged until Friday. However, the storm over the weekend will trigger a significant drop of 4-6C, with a further slight drop on Sunday.

For Saturday, Aemet forecasts maximum temperatures of 23C in Cordoba and Seville, while minimum values will range from 11C in Granada to 16C in Malaga and Cadiz.

Click here for today's weather forecast.