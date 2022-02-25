Andalucía calls for a de-escalation plan from the Covid-19 pandemic from Spain's Ministry of Health The regional government would like the requirement to self-isolate to be removed for those who test coronavirus positive unless they are vulnerable, and for children to be mask-free in schools after Easter

The Junta de Andalucía has asked Spain's Minister of Health to draw up a “de-escalation plan” for the coronavirus pandemic, so that only vulnerable people will need to self-isolate if they test positive for Covid-19 and for the requirement for children to wear masks at school to be removed after Easter. Jesús Aguirre, the regional government’s health minister, says he hopes no other restrictions will be necessary at that time.

Speaking at an event in Cordoba in advance of Andalucía Day, which is on Monday, Aguirre said there is hope that we will soon be able to “recover the hugs and kisses that we lost” during the pandemic, thanks to the fact that the incidence of Covid-19 in the region is steadily dropping. “For the first time we have dropped below the 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days figure, and the number of people in hospital with Covid has reduced by 900”.

He attributed this to the successful vaccine campaign, as 18 million doses have been administered in Andalucía, and only 3.7 per cent of people over the age of 12 have not had it. “We hope we will be able to put an end to the winter and start a peaceful spring,” he said.