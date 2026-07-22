Andalucía issues hailstorm warnings amid third heatwave

EP 22/07/2026 a las 13:37h.

The Aemet state meteorological agency has issued an amber alert for heat in Cordoba, Granada, Jaén, Malaga and Seville provinces this Wednesday, with maximum temperatures likely to reach 42C.

Almeria, Cadiz and Huelva are under a yellow warning. Almeria could also experience hailstorms with very strong gusts of wind.

According to the official Aemet website, the Granada areas of Cuenca del Genil and Guadix and Baza and the Jaén areas of Morena and Condado, Cazorla and Segura and the Guadalquivir Valley of Jaén, as well as the Cordoba countryside, will remain under an amber alert for heat (up to 42C) from 1pm to 9pm.

The amber alert in Seville's countryside and Malaga's Antequera area warns of highs of 40C. The same maximum temperature could hit the Sierra and Pedroches areas in Cordoba.

Meanwhile, Nacimiento and Campo de Tabernas (Almeria), the Subbética of Cordoba, Ronda (Malaga) and Malaga city and Montes de Jaén are under a yellow alert for maximum temperatures of 39C or 40C locally.

In the Almanzora Valley and Los Vélez (Almeria), Aemet has indicated a double yellow warning, for maximum temperatures of 39C and for storms between 3pm and 9pm.

The Grazalema area in Cadiz could see local rises of up to 40C near Jimera de la Frontera.

Aemet has also issued a yellow alert for heat in Nevada and the Alpujarras (Granada), with temperatures reaching 38C. Temperatures of 38C are also forecast for the Huelva areas of Aracena, Andévalo and Condado, as well as the Sierra Norte of Seville.

Finally, in the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce in Malaga, the yellow alert predicts highs of 37-40C. The maximum temperature along the Huelva coast will not exceed 36C.

For Wednesday, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with medium and high clouds and partly low clouds on the Mediterranean coast, with daytime cloud development in the eastern mountain ranges.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province