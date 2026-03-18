Storm damage aid: application window open for businesses in Andalucía and Extremadura under Royal Decree-Law 5/2026

SUR Wednesday, 18 March 2026, 13:07 | Updated 14:14h. Share

Self-employed workers, professionals and companies that suffered storm damage to their businesses earlier this year, storms that particularly affected towns in Andalucía and Extremadura, can now apply for the direct aid included in Spain's royal decree-law 5/2026 of 17 February.

Applications opened on Monday and the window remains open until 30 June 2026. Forms are available online at the state tax agency's virtual office.

In order to make both the application and the granting of this aid as simple and quick as possible, an electronic form (access in this link) has been made available to those affected. Applicants must provide their full name, NIF/NIE, a bank account they own to receive aid payment and a contact telephone number. There is no need to provide any other documentation at this stage.

The aid will be paid by the state tax agency (AEAT) by bank transfer to the account specified by the applicant on the submitted form. If the applicant wishes to change, for example, the bank account details provided, then they must cancel the previous application and submit a new one.

As an online application, you will need a 'Clave' (a digital key, unique to you, for signing electronic documents) or the full digital certificate. The AEAT has provided, alongside the application form, a series of information links that include frequently asked questions such as who can benefit from the aid and direct access to 'Clave' registration for applicants not yet registered on that ID system.

The grants will be 5,000 euros for self-employed individuals and from 10,000 to 150,000 euros for companies, depending on their turnover. These grants are exempt from both personal income tax and corporation tax and are not subject to seizure.

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