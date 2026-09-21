Andalucía prepares for warmer autumn with more intense rainfall after second hottest summer on record

Andalucía is facing an autumn with above-average temperatures and higher risk of heavy rainfall following its second hottest summer since records began in 1961.

State meteorological agency Aemet has forecast a 60 per cent chance that September, October and November will be warmer than normal across the region, rising to 70 per cent in eastern Andalucía. Regional representative Juan de Dios del Pino confirmed temperatures are expected to sit between 0.5 and 1 degree Celsius above seasonal averages.

Rainfall probability and heatwave record

Aemet highlighted a 40 per cent likelihood of above-average rainfall across Andalucía this autumn, with precipitation expected to be heaviest in Huelva and the Sierra Norte de Sevilla.

The forecast follows an extremely hot summer that ranked second only to 2025 in the regional historical record. June 2026 was the warmest June on record with a 2.8C deviation above normal, while July and August ranked fourth and 17th hottest respectively. In total, Andalucía endured 61 heatwave days across four official special warnings and three shorter heat episodes.

Long-term climate impact

Del Pino warned that the region is experiencing a clear upward trend in temperature anomalies driven by climate change. He noted that sustained high temperatures are increasingly influencing rainfall patterns and broader environmental conditions across southern Spain.

Summer 2026 was also notably dry, ranking as the eleventh driest summer in Andalucía since 1961.

Today's weather forecast for Malaga province