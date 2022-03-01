16-year-old discharged from Motril hospital following Andalucía Day stabbing The attack took place during a music event organised by Salobreña town hall at the local fairground

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in his side at the weekend during a party in Salobreña (Granada province) has been discharged from the Santa Ana hospital in Motril.

The hospital said that the youth was recovering well despite the injuries sustained in the attack, for which he had to have emergency surgery.

The incident took place at around five o'clock on Sunday morning, at the town's fairground where the town hall had organised concerts and DJ sets to celebrate Andalucía Day.

Sources have not said what provoked the attack.