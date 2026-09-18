World Cup trophy to go on display in Malaga from Sunday

The famous World Cup trophy is embarking on a tour that will take it to every corner of Spain, sharing the Spanish national team's ... success with fans across the country.

The trophy will be part of an immersive exhibition called 'Reyes del Mundo' (Kings of the World), which will make its first stop in Malaga.

The exhibition will be held at the city hall's Patio de Banderas on 20 and 21 September, with the World Cup trophy as its centrepiece. Visitors will be able to relive the 2026 World Cup campaign through an immersive presentation featuring various surprises, and see up close the trophy Spain won in the United States.

Admission to the exhibition is free, but visitors must obtain tickets through the official website of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Passes will be available for morning and afternoon sessions.

The exhibition will be open from 2pm to 8pm on 20 September and from 9am to 2pm and 3pm to 8pm on 21 September at Malaga city hall.

The World Cup trophy will also be on display at the Centre Pompidou Málaga on 22 September from 10am to 9pm. No ticket or invitation is required, with access granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The RFEF will hold the institutional presentation for the exhibition at 11.30am on Sunday 20 September.

The event will take place in the Hall of Mirrors at Malaga city hall, with RFEF president Rafael Louzán, Royal Andalusian Football Federation president Pedro Curtido and Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre taking part.