Unique independent music festival returns to Torremolinos

Carolina Durante are one of the hottest bands on the Spanish indie scene.

Tony Bryant 28/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

Celebrated for its independent and underground line-ups featuring the best of alternative pop-rock bands, the Canela Party got underway in Torremolinos yesterday (Thursday) and continues until Saturday 29 August. Described as “the only festival in the world where bands come to see the public”, this unique musical extravaganza has become popular with music fans because it invites the audience to dress up in colourful carnival-style outfits. The festival, now in its 18th year, is aimed at those who enjoy independent and underground music in preference to the mainstream: it promotes established bands and performers, along with a special focus on emerging talent.

Since its inception in 2007, the event has been held at various locations, although since 2022, organisers decided to use Torremolinos as the permanent venue.

The gathering offers non-stop live music on the two stages from 6pm each day, and this year's event will again present an array of national and international artists.

Friday's concerts include La Paloma, a band who return to Torremolinos after their 2023 performance dressed as prawns; and Mannequin Pussy, a band hailing from Philadelphia with the charismatic Missy Dabice at the helm. The punk/indie rock band are about to set off on their American tour supporting the Foo Fighters and Queens of the Stone Age.

The main performances on Saturday include Carolina Durante, one of the hottest bands on the Spanish indie scene. Known for their spectacular stage show, the band performed at this festival in 2022, clad in leather outfits and chains. They are currently touring to promote their album Choose Your Own Adventure.

They will be joined by Chalk, one of the biggest revelations of the Northern Irish alternative music scene, who will present their highly anticipated debut album, Crystalpunk, a unique blend of industrial electronica and post-punk.

Also on Saturday are Deafheaven, a group from San Francisco that popularised the term blackgaze (a blend of black metal, shoegaze and post-metal); and Karen Dio, a Brazilian artist based in the UK described as a 21st-century Joan Jett.

The festival is held on the town's fairground and tickets cost 55 euros (Friday) and 60 euros (Saturday).

Canela party