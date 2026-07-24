UK's National Youth Guitar Ensemble heads to Malaga

Tony Bryant 24/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Manuel de Falla auditorium in Malaga (Plaza del Maestro Artola, 2) is hosting a concert by the National Youth Guitar Ensemble (NYGE) today (Friday) at 8.30pm. The performance, which is free until capacity is reached, is part of the ensemble's Spanish tour and will offer Malaga audiences the opportunity to enjoy an orchestra composed entirely of young guitarists.

The NYGE brings together some of the UK's most promising young classical guitarists, who are selected through a rigorous audition process. Run by the Guitar Circus, which is first and foremost a charity that is dedicated to delivering opportunities that develop and nurture classical guitar education, the project offers specialised training in ensemble performance and chamber music, contributing to the artistic development of new generations of guitarists and promoting the guitar as an ensemble instrument.

The concert will be led by guitarists Mark Ashford and Helen Sanderson, two leading figures in guitar performance in the UK. Both maintain an active artistic and teaching career at prestigious institutions, combining their educational work with extensive international careers as concert performers.

The programme will offer a journey through music for guitar ensemble, featuring contemporary works, arrangements of traditional melodies and compositions arranged by some of today's leading composers for the guitar.