Two-night blues and boogie gathering returns to Fuengirola

Tony Bryant 04/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Blues Room will return to the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 September, offering two nights of traditional blues music presented by some of the genre's most established bands and musicians.

This is the fourth instalment of this popular blues gathering, which is organised by established blues musician Paul Stylianou and his band, The Blue Stompers Jump Review - one of Andalucía's most exciting boogie, jump and swing bands. This band needs no introduction to lovers of the blues, for they have earned their reputation at top festivals and venues in Spain and Europe, sharing the stage with celebrated performers like Wilko Johnson and Tina Bednoff, among others.

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Blues fans will also enjoy the incredible vocal range and electric stage presence of singer Suzette Moncrief, regarded as one of the most versatile blues, soul and jazz singers on the scene.

Also participating are Jonás Molina, a guitarist and singer from Madrid who began his musical career playing on the Madrid blues circuit performing the music of blues legends such as Lowell Fulson, Earl Hooker and Duke Robillard; Hot Nacho, a Malaga musician whose repertoire combines his own compositions with songs associated with older blues musicians from roughly the 1920s through the 1960s; and Alex Serrano, a Granada-based boogie pianist heavily influenced by jazz and blues.

Tickets for the concerts, which start at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's box office or online at:

www.salonvarietestheatre.com