Tolox international festival brings live art to the streets

Tony Bryant 18/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Art Tolox international artists' meeting returns to the town in the Sierra de las Nieves natural park between Friday 18 and Sunday 20 September, an event where international artists come together to create contemporary artwork. The festival will bring together sculptors, muralists, painters, musicians, poets, photographers and artisans working live in the streets and squares during the weekend.

Over three days, Tolox becomes an open-air gallery where art fans can watch the pieces take shape and talk to the artists as they work.

In addition, the initiative offers workshops hosted by various artists, break dancing sessions, dance performances, street theatre, jazz and flamenco recitals and children's activities.

Founded in 2016 as a local initiative, the project was created to give residents and visitors the opportunity to witness the creative process - an aspect of artistic practice that is usually hidden from public view.

Another aim of this gathering of artists has been to shift the focus of contemporary art beyond the cities, bringing it instead to the heart of inland Andalucía.

Year after year, the works that are created are donated to the municipality, contributing to the creation of a free, open-air museum, accessible 365 days a year.

Once again, more than 100 philanthropic artists have contributed to bringing this project to fruition this year.