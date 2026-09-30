Malaga province hosts plenty of street markets this weekend

Isabel Méndez Málaga 30/09/2026 Actualizado a las 18:58h.

October kicks off in Malaga with a wide range of street markets, both in the city and across the province.

Some take place on a ... fixed date during the first weekend of the month, such as the Mercadillo de los Clicks (PlayPeople) at Málaga Factory, in the Málaga Nostrum retail park, from 10am to 8pm.