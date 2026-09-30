What to do
Malaga province hosts plenty of street markets this weekend
From Playmobil figures to arts and crafts and cheese, a range of events are taking place
October kicks off in Malaga with a wide range of street markets, both in the city and across the province.
Some take place on a ... fixed date during the first weekend of the month, such as the Mercadillo de los Clicks (PlayPeople) at Málaga Factory, in the Málaga Nostrum retail park, from 10am to 8pm.
On Sunday, Muelle Uno is hosting Zoco, from 11am to 7pm, alongside the Mercado de Otoño (Autumn Market), which is open every day until 9 November, from 10am to 10pm.
There's also La Merced & Co in the central Plaza de la Merced, with a variety of crafts, homeware and fashion from 11am to 7pm.
On Saturday, in Los Patios, there will be a charity market in aid of the Malaga animal welfare society, which will also be collecting pet food.
Another regular event at this time of year takes place in the village of Genalguacil: the farmers' and craft market on the first Saturday of the month, from 12pm to 6pm.
Staying in the province, you can enjoy street markets at the Feria del Queso Artesanal de Teba and the Fiesta del Monfí in Cútar, which features a large souk (an open-air marketplace typical of Northern Africa and Middle East countries).
On Sunday, 4 October, the Horizonte Proyecto Hombre association is once again setting up a charity market in the Alameda park, open from 10am to 7.30pm. There, you can find clothes and footwear, books, household items and fashion accessories, among other things.