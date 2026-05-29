Theatre group offer a nostalgic peak into the Vaudeville era in Benahavís

Tony Bryant 29/05/2026 a las 09:55h.

The Costa del Sol's longest established English-speaking theatre group, the International Theatre Studio (ITS), is presenting its annual fundraiser at Parque Torre Leonera in Benahavís on Sunday 7 June. 'Lark in the Park' has become a popular outdoor event, offering an evening of comedy theatre and live entertainment, while raising funds for worthy causes. The proceedings from this year's production, 'The Fun Factory', are being donated to EMAUS Obra De Amor, an organisation that provides daily food and support for people facing vulnerable situations.

Written and directed by Kate Jackson, the comedy show offers a nostalgic journey through the early Vaudeville era, featuring many familiar stars on stage to inspire a lively sing-along with the audience. The play is based on the true story of Fred Karno, one of the pioneering entertainment impresarios of the early 1900s. His famous 'Crazy Gang' introduced audiences to comic genius and slapstick comedy, while launching the careers of legendary performers such as Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel and Will Hay. However, Karno's journey was marked by both triumph and hardship, including bankruptcy and constant reinvention, as many of his acts were drawn away by the emerging Hollywood film industry.

ITS producer Fiona Poole said, "We are delighted this year to be supporting a much-needed charity. They have three food kitchens in Estepona, Marbella and Fuengirola. They are currently busier than ever, having found demand to increase as cost-of-living spirals."

Entry to the event will be by donation and, as in previous years, the audience is invited to bring a picnic.

www.internationaltheatrestudio.org