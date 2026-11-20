Tony Bryant 20/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Fans of classic blues, soul and rhythm and blues will enjoy the spectacular Blues Brothers tribute show, Soul Mission, which is heading to Spain next month as part of its current 2026/27 tour. Based on the characters, spirit and energy of the 1980 American musical action-comedy film starring John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, the show will be performed at two Malaga venues, along with other performances in Barcelona, Madrid, Seville, Torrevieja and Bilbao.

The project is made up of an international collective of musicians from Poland, Belarus, Belgium and the United States, and it recreates the iconic music of the film, including hits such as Shake a Tale Feather, Gimme Some Lovin', Soul Man and Everybody Needs Somebody. The production brings together an 11-piece live band with a brass and rhythm section to recreate the energy of classic soul, blues and rhythm and blues.

The show has been praised not only for the professionalism of the musicians and singers, but also for their powerful, vibrant and uncompromising stage presence.

The show will be performed in Marbella (Palacio de Ferias y Congresos) on Wednesday 9 and in Malaga (FYCMA) on Friday 11 December.

Tickets for the shows, which both start at 8pm, cost between 40 and 70 euros.

www.bluesbrothers-mission.com/en/