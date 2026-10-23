The Pop and Roll Circus brings music and culture to Malaga

A computer image of the venue in Malaga with the large circus-style tent.

Tony Bryant 23/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Cortijo de Torres auditorium in Malaga is set for a new lease of life during the autumn and winter months. A large circus-style marquee will allow the venue to host cultural events whatever the weather.

The Pop & Roll Circus will raise the big top on Saturday 7 November, offering a combination of live music, theatre, cultural activities and circus entertainment all under one roof. With a capacity of up to 1,800 people, Pop & Roll Circus offers a leisure and entertainment experience that goes beyond the traditional concert. The venue will feature elements inspired by traditional circuses, including a ringmaster and jugglers, helping to create a magical atmosphere in which a variety of performances and activities will unfold.

The music programme kicks off on 7 November with Cupido, the project formed by Pimp Flaco and Solo Astra, known for their catchy melodies, electronic sounds, urban sensibilities and romantic lyrics.

Other shows include Miranda!, the Argentine electropop duo renowned for their distinctive visual style (14 November); Haze, the Seville pioneers of rap and flamenco fusion (21 November); and La Cabra Mecánica, fronted by Lichis, whose distinctive sound blends rock, pop and rumba (28 November).

Tickets for the concerts are already on sale at www.popandrollcircus.com, priced at 33 euros for Miranda! and 27.50 euros for the other acts.