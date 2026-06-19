Tardeo Summer 'no-frills' music festival comes to Malaga port

Tony Bryant 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Following the success of last year's Tardeo Summer music festival, attended by almost 3,000 people, this innovative gathering returns to Malaga on Saturday 27 June. This year, the event takes place at a new location, the Levante Dock in Malaga Port, and will again feature live bands performing hits of the 1980s and '90s.

Held from 7pm to 2am, this festival embraces a lively, no-frills vibe - free of VIP areas, with minimal wait times at the bar and an excellent atmosphere throughout.

Promoted by SUR, Grupo Mundo and 101 television, the event continues to deliver a lineup of classic hits and unforgettable songs, creating a musical experience enjoyed by audiences of all ages.

Bands performing this year are Comando G, iPop, Play, Radio 80 and one of Malaga's most popular groups, the Free Soul Band.

With a 27-year career, the Free Soul Band is no stranger to the local festival circuit (especially the August fair in Malaga city), having built a substantial following thanks to their energetic stage presence and outstanding musicianship. The band's repertoire combines afrobeat with elements of pop, soul, R&B and urban music.

The band's drummer, Kiko Moya, said the event is “the perfect time for everyone to enjoy themselves”.

“ When we do something open to the public like this, we approach it with a lot of enthusiasm and motivation. This is going to be a really cool start to the summer. Tardeo Summer is a great idea and the venue is spectacular. What better place to play in Malaga than near the sea with the breeze?

Back to the '80s and '90s

The music of The Police, Queen, Ace of Base and Status Quo (among others) will be reproduced by Radio 80; the classic and contemporary hits of the '80s and '90s make up the setlist of iPop; while Comando G perform mainly Spanish pop music, although they also include hits from several international bands. Finally, Play, who have been together for more than ten years, will deliver the music of iconic British and Spanish rock bands like ACDC and Nirvana, and Loquillo and Los Secretos.

The festival will culminate with a grand party hosted by DJ Diego Rengel, who will spin the most acclaimed Eurovision Song Contest compositions of all time.

Tickets cost 25 euros, which includes one drink and all booking fees. SUR subscribers enjoy an additional ten per cent discount on Oferplan. Tickets can also be purchased at Surentradas.com.

Organisers specify that minors under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.