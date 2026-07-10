Summer nights are made for jazz at Almuñécar's botanical park

Jennie Rhodes 10/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

The international Jazz en la Costa festival returns to Almuñécar's El Majuelo botanical park from Tuesday 21 to Sunday 26 July.

Now in its 39th year, this year's festival kicks off with Grammy-award- winning Paquito D'Rivera's quintet who will be offering the audience original compositions, Cuban, bebop, Latin jazz and Caribbean traditions.

On Wednesday 22 July, The Paramount Quartet featuring Grammy-winning saxophonist, composer and producer Joe Lovano, will be bringing energy and creative power. It promises to be one of the highlights of the festival.

Thursday 23 July will see an exclusive collaboration between saxophonist Chico Freeman and the Francesca Tandoi trio, while on Friday 24 July Erik Truffaz and Antonio Lizana will bring to the botanical park their New Sketches Of Spain performance, which was designed to mark the centenary of Miles Davis's birth in 2026 .

China Moses brings It's Complicated, her latest project which combines Jazz, funk, soul, rap and blues, to the festival on the penultimate night, Saturday 25 July.

Closing this year's Jazz en la Costa on Sunday 26 July will be Roberto Fonseca who is returning to the festival with La Gran Diversión, a tribute to the golden age of Cuban music with a blend of African rhythm. All concerts start at 10pm. Information and tickets: www.jazzenlacosta.es.

Trasnoches is a series of free concerts starting at 11.30pm, also in El Majuelo park, which also form part of the festival.

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