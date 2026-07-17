Summer jazz cycle brings artistic diversity to Torremolinos

TONY BRYANT 17/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Torremolinos summer jazz cycle continues on Monday 20 July, an initiative featuring contemporary jazz, big band and flamenco jazz fusion, offering audiences a rich showcase of the genre's diversity and evolution.

Organised by the Clarence Jazz Club and the town hall, this cycle has established itself as one of the province's leading cultural events for jazz enthusiasts and lovers of live music.

Held in Parque de la Batería throughout July and August, the festival remains committed to artistic diversity, with jazz at the heart of a programme that brings together a wide range of musical styles.

The festival continues to strengthen its international profile while also celebrating outstanding Spanish talent. This year's edition welcomes musicians from Norway and the United States, who will share the stage with acclaimed Spanish artists.

The concert on 20 July presents the Tenor Quartet, led by acclaimed American tenor saxophonists Chris Cheek and Matt Renzi, alongside Spanish double bassist Javier Delgado and American drummer Jimmy Weinstein. Along with an extensive recording career as a bandleader, Cheek has appeared on more than 100 albums as a session musician.

The Thea Paulsrud Sextet, fronted by vocalist Thea Paulsrud, takes to the stage in the park on 3 August. Although Paulsrud is often described as a jazz singer, her music blends jazz, soul, blues and pop influences. She was also the lead vocalist for the Norwegian blues band Soft City.

The festival will conclude on 17 August with the flamenco jazz of Alberto Raya. The renowned Spanish pianist, composer and music producer will present 'Texture', a musical project centred around the expressive possibilities of the piano.

All concerts are free and begin at 9.30pm.