In Sergio Mora’s universe, cowgirls ride unicorns and Jesus Christ surfs on a painter’s palette. Dinosaurs live alongside cats, and clothes have cartoon ... faces. And, surprisingly, it all fits together and makes sense. The Catalan artist paints the impossible in the exhibition opening today at FA41, the new art space launched by Alicia Gutiérrez Marmól at Paseo de Reding, 41 in Malaga city. Colourful paintings in which fantasy and mysticism take on an everyday guise to open a window ‘through which to breathe and expand reality, which can sometimes be very oppressive’.

La Orquesta de lo Imposible (The Orchestra of the Impossible) brings together, until the end of January, oil paintings and drawings from the last decade of an artist’s career who, alongside his many exhibitions, boasts a Latin Grammy for the cover design of Love of Lesbian’s album El Poeta Halley as the crowning glory of his CV. Indeed, the only two paintings he has left from that series - those corresponding to the songs Océanos de Sed and Planeador - are featured in this exhibition, curated by Alicia Gutiérrez Mármol. This is testament to the versatility of an artist who is equally at home decorating restaurants run by chef José Andrés in the US, collaborating on a Gucci collection or designing a cover for Fangoria.

Music, a constant

Music is a constant feature throughout his career and in this project too, with guitars, electric basses, a piano and a drum kit featured in various scenes. Together, they create a unique melody inspired by a remark made by Pope Leo XIV during his visit to Madrid. “He said that truth was something like a symphony. And I thought that was very beautiful at a time when everyone is trying to impose their own truth on others,” he reflects. That idea lies behind ‘La Orquesta de lo Imposible, where no single piece represents absolute certainty, yet there is a touch of it in each one.

In the world Sergio Mora inhabits - a world straddling pop surrealism, comics and painting - certain symbols recur, lending harmony to the whole. The painter’s palette (which represents his blend of concepts), the volcano, the dinosaurs, the unicorns and the cartoon-like faces that the characters sport on their bodies. "It’s like mixing the solemn with the utterly silly. I find this contrast very interesting because sometimes solemn things frighten us too much; they put us off, but I like to regard as normal something that might have great significance." And vice versa: giving significance to something as everyday as laughter.

Paintings from the exhibition La Orquesta de lo Imposible’. (Ñito Salas)

The mystical and the popular coexist in his world. In paintings such as Cosmic Surfer or God Loves You, Sergio Mora elevates the figure of Jesus to that of a ‘great pop icon’, playing the drums or surfing. "But not with any intention of mockery or irreverence. I wanted to offer a different perspective, almost like pop science fiction," he explains. It is a spirituality to which he alludes in two other pieces inspired by religious devotional cards. Altar of the Luminous Future, one of the most recent paintings in the exhibition, is the image "of a religion that does not exist". “It’s like a holy card to which you give magic and power. That’s a bit like my relationship with fantasy. Because when you have a blank canvas, you can create a world in which you place your faith or whatever you want,” he argues.

Magic Muses features the three theological virtues: faith, love and hope - but in its own unique way. "I turned them into muses who were also artists; they inspire and they create too," he explains, not without first mentioning a song by Immaculate Fools that he likes and which speaks of precisely this. Music, once again.

The Mystical and the Everyday

"It’s about bringing together spirituality and mysticism with everyday life and even with the absurd, with humour, because ultimately everything coexists within us." Just by looking up at the sky, says Sergio Mora, "your mind can already be blown away".

In Space Fantasy, a boy leafs through a science fiction magazine whilst wearing a helmet straight out of a sci-fi film. “On the one hand, he’s thinking about the cosmos, but if he looks up, he’s confronted with the mystical,” explains Mora, pointing to the figure of Jesus Christ appearing in the top corner of the painting. And just below are two dinosaurs. “You might have conflicting evolutionary and creationist views of the world, but in a child’s mind all that blurs together; anything is possible. You don’t know where fantasy and reality begin or end. And that point is both highly creative and deeply spiritual; it makes you question everything," he reflects.

Sergio Mora, standing in front of the painting Space Fantasy. (Ñito Salas)

On the other side of the space, separated by pink curtains that blend seamlessly into the exhibition layout, FA41 exhibits a series of drawings of philosophers, thinkers and illustrious figures to whom Sergio Mora adds a pop art twist: Coco Chanel is accompanied by Coco from The Muppets, Alan Turing has a touch of Robocop about him, and Mortadelo appears alongside Einstein. "They’re a sort of game. For example, the idea that energy is neither created nor destroyed, but rather transformed, relates to Mortadelo, who was a sort of quick-change artist who was always in disguise,” explains Mora.

With La Orquesta de lo Imposible’ as its calling card, FA41 aims to establish itself as a vibrant hub for creativity in Malaga, outside the institutional museum circuit, with a programme combining exhibitions, talks and workshops. The venue also serves as the headquarters of Mármol&Fa, the art publishing firm founded by Alicia Gutiérrez Mármol , featuring collectable items that will be sold alongside other artists’ products in the shop which also opens today at the same venue. Sergio Mora’s creative universe is brought to life on his display stands in the form of T-shirts, tote bags, socks, baby bodysuits and even limited-edition three-dimensional figures. His illustrations will also be on sale, as will the Love of Lesbian album featuring the cover that earned him a Grammy. Yet another example of Sergio Mora’s pop sensibility and his tendency to demystify the sacred.