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Oh See! indie and alternative pop festival returns to Malaga

Now in its seventh year, the festival has become one of the better-known boutique music festivals in southern Spain

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The Oh See! festival focuses on Spanish indie, pop and alternative artists
The Oh See! festival focuses on Spanish indie, pop and alternative artists. (. SUR)

Tony Bryant

Oh, See! returns to Malaga on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 May, a festival that takes place at the open-air municipal auditorium next to Malaga feria ground (Cortijo de Torres). This is a popular music festival known for a relaxed daytime format that focuses on Spanish indie, pop and alternative artists.

Now in its seventh year, the festival has become one of the better-known boutique music festivals in southern Spain. The reduced capacity of 7,000 people guarantees one of its key aspects: a festival without queues, without crowds and where attendees can enjoy 20 hours of non-stop music.

This year's lineup for Friday includes Denisdenis, an emerging indie-rock/pop band from Cadiz formed in 2020; Paco Pecado, a Spanish singer-songwriter and performer known for blending Spanish folklore, cabaret aesthetics, retro pop and electronic sounds; and Repion, an alternative rock and grunge-pop band formed by sisters Marina and Teresa Iñesta from Cantabria.

Saturday's instalment presents Bauer, a Malaga band celebrated for their atmospheric indie rock sound; Spanish musician, producer and multi-instrumentalist Carlos Ares, one of the standout names in Spain's alternative pop scene; and Nena Daconte, a pop-rock music project created and led by singer-songwriter Mai Meneses.

The festival also includes Oh Kids! - a series of activities for children.

There are several ticket options, including daily and two-day passes to VIP tickets, which can be obtained from www.ohseemalaga.com

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

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Oh See! indie and alternative pop festival returns to Malaga

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Oh See! indie and alternative pop festival returns to Malaga