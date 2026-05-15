Oh See! indie and alternative pop festival returns to Malaga

The Oh See! festival focuses on Spanish indie, pop and alternative artists.

Tony Bryant 15/05/2026 a las 10:22h.

Oh, See! returns to Malaga on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 May, a festival that takes place at the open-air municipal auditorium next to Malaga feria ground (Cortijo de Torres). This is a popular music festival known for a relaxed daytime format that focuses on Spanish indie, pop and alternative artists.

Now in its seventh year, the festival has become one of the better-known boutique music festivals in southern Spain. The reduced capacity of 7,000 people guarantees one of its key aspects: a festival without queues, without crowds and where attendees can enjoy 20 hours of non-stop music.

This year's lineup for Friday includes Denisdenis, an emerging indie-rock/pop band from Cadiz formed in 2020; Paco Pecado, a Spanish singer-songwriter and performer known for blending Spanish folklore, cabaret aesthetics, retro pop and electronic sounds; and Repion, an alternative rock and grunge-pop band formed by sisters Marina and Teresa Iñesta from Cantabria.

Saturday's instalment presents Bauer, a Malaga band celebrated for their atmospheric indie rock sound; Spanish musician, producer and multi-instrumentalist Carlos Ares, one of the standout names in Spain's alternative pop scene; and Nena Daconte, a pop-rock music project created and led by singer-songwriter Mai Meneses.

The festival also includes Oh Kids! - a series of activities for children.

There are several ticket options, including daily and two-day passes to VIP tickets, which can be obtained from www.ohseemalaga.com