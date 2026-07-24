Sculptor unveils new collection of work

Tony Bryant 24/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Scottish sculptor Toby Govan, who has lived on the Costa del Sol almost his entire life, is hosting his latest exhibition at Casa de las Tejerinas in Estepona throughout August and September. The inauguration of the collection (Thursday 30 July from 8.30pm), titled Apogee: the Emergence of Being, has the collaboration of flamenco singer Rocío Bazán, who was born in Estepona in 1977.

The highly regarded singer, considered one of the important voices of contemporary flamenco, will offer a recital of traditional flamenco, with an emphasis of the styles of Malaga.

The collection of sculptures will present several pieces by the artist, who believes that the primary purpose of his work is to be experienced through touch, as this is just as “important as their visual appeal”. While touching artwork is strictly forbidden in almost every gallery worldwide, Govan takes a different approach by inviting visitors to interact physically with his sculptures.

The artist has held several exhibitions on the coast and his work focuses mainly on animals. He has pieces in private collections in the UK, France, Germany and the USA, and there are also four pieces located in Estepona, one of which is an elephant, which weighs one tonne.

Son of the late Douglas Govan, an established sculptor who taught his son the “magic of reading the stone”, Govan was born in Edinburgh in 1967. He arrived in Spain in 1972 after his parents decided to relocate to Torremolinos, although the family moved to Estepona, where the artist is based today.

The free exhibition can be viewed until Wednesday 30 September from Tuesday to Saturday between 9am and 10.30pm, and on Sunday from 8pm until 10pm.