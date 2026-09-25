Salon Varietés hosts symphonic rock shows in aid of Cudeca

Tony Bryant 25/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Salon Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola is hosting two special charity concerts in aid of Cudeca on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 October, shows that will feature Malaga pop and rock band Stereo 80. The band have attracted a huge following over the years due to their musicianship and their ability to reproduce the music of bands such as Bon Jovi, The Police, Van Halen, U2, Queen, Prince, Guns N' Roses and Dire Straits, among others. The group mixes their repertoire with music of bands from the Spanish music scene, including Los Secretos, Alaska, Héroes del Silencio and Radio Futura.

The band consists of a vocalist with experience in theatre and television, a guitarist who has been active on the London music scene, and a drummer with an intermediate degree in percussion who has also composed music for theatrical productions. Drawing on their diverse artistic and musical backgrounds, the group - completed by bass and keyboards - have developed a distinctive and engaging live show.

For their shows in Fuengirola, The Symphonic Rock Show, the band will be accompanied by a 20-piece symphonic orchestra for a tribute to the classic hits of the 1970s and '80s.

Tickets for the concerts, which start at 8pm each night, cost 20 euros and are available from www.salonvarietestheatre.com, or from the theatre's box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.