Tony Bryant 27/11/2026 a las 01:00h.

Fans of Led Zeppelin's iconic heavy guitar riffs, powerful drums and adventurous sound will enjoy a special tribute concert at Cochera Cabaret in Malaga on Tuesday 8 December. The show will be performed by Red Zeppelin, a Malaga tribute band dedicated to celebrating the legacy of one of the most influential and legendary bands in rock history.

The band's live performances evoke the unique fusion of blues, rock, folk and psychedelia that characterises the sound of the pioneering British band that inspires them.

Born from a shared passion and admiration for Led Zeppelin, the band goes beyond simply recreating their iconic sound. With an emphasis on capturing the legendary stage presence, raw energy and free-spirited attitude of the rock pioneers, they deliver an electrifying live experience that takes audiences back to the 1970s psychedelic rock scene.

The group's repertoire includes iconic rock anthems such as Stairway to Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, Dazed and Confused, Since I've Been Loving You, and Kashmir, among others.

Tickets for the two-hour show, which starts at 7pm, cost 18 euros and are available from www.lacocheraentradas.com