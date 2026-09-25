Ocean Colour Scene tour visits Malaga

SUR in English 25/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

Britpop legends Ocean Colour Scene bring their 30th-anniversary Moseley Shoals tour to Malaga this autumn. Renowned for delivering some of rock's most uplifting live shows, the Birmingham band achieved multi-platinum stardom in the 90s, famously knocking Oasis off the top spot in 1997, and remain one of the UK's most cherished acts. Expect iconic anthems like The Day We Caught the Train, The Riverboat Song and The Circle, alongside fan favourites from across their three-decade career. The concert takes place at 8pm on Tuesday 29 September at Teatro Cervantes in Malaga. Tickets from the box office or online at www.teatrocervantes.com