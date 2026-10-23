New music project kicks off with a fresh dose of alternative rock

Quentin Gas and Los Zíngaros will perform at the launch party on Saturday.

Tony Bryant 23/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

Suena, a new live music project in Torremolinos, is set to begin on Saturday 31 October. Founded by a group of music lovers, the project aims to bring a fresh dose of indie, rock and electronic music to the Costa del Sol town.

The initiative currently focuses on promoting Spanish bands, although the founders plan to expand their offering to include more international acts in the future.

Housed in the Amigos del Arte 'caseta' on the town's fairground, the inauguration party on All Hallows' Eve will present two live bands: Quentin Gas and Los Zíngaros and Construimos Escaleras.

Fronted by Quintín Vargas, a musician who belongs to a well-established flamenco dynasty (his mother is dancer Concha Vargas), Quentin Gas and Los Zíngaros are one of the most prominent groups on Seville's psychedelic scene. The band's music is influenced by flamenco, psychedelic rock, rap and soul.

Malaga-based rising stars Construimos Escaleras will bring their unique blend of post-punk, psychedelia, garage rock and danceable funk to the project's opening party.

The band, who released their first album (Ecléctico y al pie) earlier this year, were inspired by the New York scene of the late 70s, especially bands like new wave pioneers Talking Heads and dance-punk band Liquid Liquid.

A DJ will get the opening night party going from 6pm, with the live acts beginning at 9.30pm.

Tickets cost 15 euros.

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