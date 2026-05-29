Musical summer nights at St George's

Jennie Rhodes 29/05/2026 a las 09:53h.

Following the success of last year's programme of summer picnic concerts at St George's Church in Malaga city, a new series of events has been announced for this year.

Kicking the summer season off on Saturday 6 June is Vienna-based mezzo soprano Stella Grigorian, accompanied on the piano by Damian Whitely, who will be performing "everything from Carmen to Piaf, Tango and more" at the English Cemetery. The concert starts at 8pm and gates and bar open from 7.30 pm. Tickets are 25 euros.

Then on Saturday 18 July Dolly and Shania, Dolly Parton and Shania Twain tribute acts, will be bringing a bit of Country to the city and on Saturday 12 September a Fleetwood Mac tribute will be bringing the popular '70s/ 80s band's hits, which include Dreams, Go Your Own Way and Rhiannon.

Finally, rounding off this year's summer programme the popular Malaga-based pianist Damian Whitely will be returning with his one man show 'Mozart and Me'.

Audiences are invited to take a picnic to enjoy during the intervals and a bar serving drinks will be available. Go to: www.stgeorgesmalaga.com/events for tickets and more information.