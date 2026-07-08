Shelters from the summer temperatures in the Serranía de Ronda

The murmur of the water, the shade cast by poplars and other riverside trees and temperatures several degrees cooler than elsewhere in Malaga province are ... enough to draw visitors to these cool havens.

While in much of Malaga the summer forces people to cope with temperatures well above 30C, the Genal and Guadiaro valleys harbour some of the coolest spots in the interior. Just over an hour and a half from Malaga city, these two rivers have long been natural climatic refuges.

The secret of these places lies not solely in the water. The combination of steep-sided valleys, a water flow that remains steady even during the summer and lush riverside vegetation creates a microclimate very different from that of other areas in the province.

The air is cooler, shade is available for much of the da and the constant murmur of the river becomes part of the experience. It is no coincidence that, for generations, these spots have served as a summer retreat for the inhabitants of the Serranía.

Bajo Genal

One of the finest examples is the San Juan bridge, between Jubrique and Algatocín. For decades, this historic bridge over the Genal has been offering an escape from the summer heat in the Bajo Genal area.

On either side of the bridge, the river forms several pools of clear water in shades of green and turquoise. The best known is the popular Charco Redondo, a river beach and a meeting place for locals and visitors alike.

Although it gets very busy at weekends, you only need to walk a few hundred metres to discover a much quieter space. Further upstream, there are other pools that are less spectacular but more peaceful, such as the Estrecho and Esteban pools.

The San Juan bridge is much more than just a place to take a dip. It is the starting point for one of the most attractive riverside trails in the province, the well-known Genal footbridges route, which runs parallel to the river as far as Llano de la Escribana. The route alternates between bridges and metal footbridges and sections of path that wind their way through the shade of poplars, aspens and other riverside vegetation.

Llano de la Escribana is another superb spot, with a large swimming area where, despite being somewhat more exposed to the sun, the wooded surroundings temper the heat.

Near the Sima del Diablo, between Júzcar and the old Moclón campsite, the Genal flows through a stretch that is particularly popular with canyoneers. There, you'll find small pools and backwaters surrounded by poplars, white poplars and lush vegetation, which create a particularly pleasant atmosphere even on the hottest days of summer. These are secluded spots, far from the main crowds, where the river regains an almost intimate character.

The banks of the Guadiaro in Malaga

While the Genal is renowned for its hidden spots, the Guadiaro offers some of the most comfortable and accessible river beaches in the Serranía de Ronda.

In Jimera de Líbar, the Ermita and La Llana become genuine natural swimming pools every summer, thanks to small weirs that raise the water level without obstructing the river's flow. The result is spacious bathing areas where parasols are hardly needed. Here, the leafy riverside grove, which turns the riverbed into a pleasant natural corridor, provides protection from the sun.

The Guadiaro's richness doesn't end there. Further downstream, within the municipality of Cortes de la Frontera, there are other spots much loved by those who know this river well.

The pools at Las Pepas, El Chalet, Las Zúas, El Polvorín and El Moro offer more opportunities for swimming in the heart of nature. The first two stand out for their backwaters and abundant riverside vegetation, while the fourth offers the spectacular scenery of the Buitreras del Guadiaro, where the river flows through a narrow gorge between limestone walls before opening out again.

These spots are less well-known to the general public, but are very popular with locals and day-trippers seeking peace and shade during the summer.

Unlike other popular natural areas, many of these spots retain a relatively peaceful atmosphere even in high season. What's more, a pleasant footpath allows you to explore part of the banks of the Guadiaro, linking some of these spots and enjoying a stroll amongst poplars, willows and ash trees, always accompanied by the murmur of the water.

There's still one final must-see stop for anyone looking to cool off in the heart of nature. Very close to Benaoján station, the Charco Frío lives up to its name. This spectacular pool is formed on the Gaduares river (also known as the Campobuche), the main tributary of the Guadiaro, right at the foot of the monumental Cueva del Gato.

The water emerges directly from the spring at a surprisingly low temperature, even on the hottest days of summer, making a dip there an experience that is as refreshing as it is unforgettable. The setting is somewhat wilder and more secluded than the river beaches of Jimera, making it one of the province's most unique natural spots.

Long before the concept of a 'climate refuge' entered everyday vocabulary, the inhabitants of the Serranía already knew where to seek relief when the heat became unbearable. The Genal and the Guadiaro still offer the same benefits today as they did decades ago: clean water, riverside woodlands and spots where summer unfolds at a different pace. You need only follow the course of either of these two rivers to see that, at times, the best way to escape the heat is not to look towards the sea, but inland.

Where are these climate refuges?

San Juan Bridge Pond (Charco Redondo)

Prado (or Llano) de la Escribana

The Hermitage Pond (Jimera de Líbar)

La Llana Pond (Jimera de Líbar)

Zúa Pond (Cortes de la Frontera)

Charco del Moro (Cortes de la Frontera)

Charco del Chalet (Cortes de la Frontera)

Charco de las Pepas (Cortes de la Frontera)

Charco Frío (Cueva del Gato, Benaoján)

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