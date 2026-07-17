Montserrat Martí Caballé brings opera to Estepona

TONY BRYANT 17/07/2026 a las 02:00h.

Fans of opera music will enjoy a concert in Estepona today (Friday 17 July) performed by Montserrat Martí Caballé, daughter of Spanish tenor Bernabé Martí and the world-renowned soprano Montserrat Caballé. Held in the Auditorio Pernía Calderón (Parque de la Constitución), the 54-year-old soprano will present Noches de Ópera y Zarzuela, alongside baritone Luis Santana and pianist Víctor Carbajo.

The programme presents a succession of opera and zarzuela fragments by various composers; three of them taken from La Traviata by Verdi, along with works by Donizetti, Rossini, Mozart, Falla and Torroba, among others.

Montserrat Martí Caballé made her debut as a singer alongside her mother in London in 1993, and the following year, she performed at a concert to raise funds for the victims of the Rwandan Genocide.

In 1998, she moved to Germany, where she began her solo career and obtained the role of Zerlina in Mozart's opera Don Giovanni at the Hamburg State Opera House.

Although she performed alongside her mother on several occasions, both in live performances and on recordings, she has since established a successful solo career, appearing in operas by Spanish composers such as Miguel Ortega and Ernesto Monsalve, among others.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 10pm, cost 20 euros.