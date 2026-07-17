Mijas is hosting its first craft beer, ham and chacina festival

This weekend, Mijas is hosting the first edition of the Craft Beer, Ham and Chacina Festival, which will take place in Plaza Virgen de la ... Peña from 6 pm.

From today (Friday 17) to Sunday 19, the event will feature around 20 stalls where visitors can purchase these products, and to liven up the shopping experience there will also be live music and flamenco dancing.

Ziryab are due to perform today from 10.30pm; Miranda will perform at the same time on Saturday 18; and Francis León will perform at 11 pm on Sunday 19. Admission to the performances is free.

On Sunday, a giant screen will be set up for football fans so they can watch the World Cup final.

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