Art is making its way into the consultation rooms, corridors and communal areas of the Recoletas Marbella Hospital. The hospital has opened a new photography ... exhibition by the artist Miguel Vallinas, an initiative that transforms its spaces into a gallery and aims to help make the stay more pleasant for patients, their families and staff. The exhibition, comprising twelve images selected by the artist himself, will be open to the public for the next four months.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing collaboration between Recoletas Salud Marbella and the Fundación [H]ARTE to gradually incorporate artistic expressions into the hospital environment, with the aim of humanising it and creating more welcoming and comfortable spaces. This is the fourth exhibition organised by the centre as part of this project, which has previously featured works by Hubertus de Hohenlohe, Alejandro Hermann and Pedro Peña Gil.

On this occasion, the photographs by Vallinas (Medina del Campo, Valladolid, 1971) bring to the hospital a perspective that combines technique, imagination and a distinctive approach to reality, in which objects take the place of human heads. His work, characterised by the construction of scenes and the search for elements that provoke reflection, invites the viewer to pause and consider images that go beyond mere contemplation.

The artist has built his career in the fields of advertising and industrial photography, although he devotes a significant part of his time to his personal work, which has led him to exhibit in cities such as New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Hong Kong, Miami, Seoul, Lisbon, Montreal and Singapore. In his work, he explores a range of themes, from natural and urban landscapes to contemporary architecture and portraiture. His creative process is characterised by meticulous planning of each shot, involving a preliminary study of the location, the lighting and the various elements that make up the composition, as well as a strong emphasis on post-production.

Contributing to well-being

The exhibition is part of the hospital’s commitment to expanding its activities beyond healthcare and incorporating culture into the experience of those who visit its premises. Recoletas Salud Marbella emphasises that the project brings art closer to patients, promotes learning and contributes to their wellbeing during their stay.

The Fundación [H]ARTE shares this aim. Chaired by Tamara Kreisler, a professional with over 25 years’ experience in the art world, the organisation promotes the inclusion of artworks in healthcare settings as a means of improving the hospital experience. The organisation highlights the effect that art can have on people’s emotional well-being and points out that the World Health Organisation has recognised its potential to help reduce stress, anxiety and tension.