Marenostrum Fuengirola cycle gets underway in the grounds of the Sohail castle

Tony Bryant 28/04/2026 a las 15:03h.

Marenostrum Fuengirola 2026 kicked off last weekend, the annual cycle of summer music concerts held in the grounds of the Sohail castle. Now in its tenth year, this musical extravaganza offers more than forty days of scheduled pop, rock, flamenco, hip hop, electronic and heavy metal concerts, bringing together over 100 national and international artists.

Beginning in 2016 as a strategic initiative to position the town within the international live music circuit, the cycle has become one of the most distinctive cultural events in Andalucía.

This year’s line-up brings together some of the most prominent national figures in today’s music scene, such as Hombres G, Paco Candela, Lola Índigo, Pablo Alborán and Pablo López. They will be joined by international icons of the calibre of Sting (13 July) and The Gypsy Kings (9 August).

Major highlights include the return of La Oreja de Van Gogh (27 June), the reunion of Los Delinqüentes (25 July), the first joint tour of Romeo Santos and Prince Royce (26 June), and Lenny Jay, who will bring his Michael Jackson tribute show to the coveted stage on 13 June.

The programme is further expanded with themed festivals that broaden the cultural offering throughout the summer, such as the all-female Fulanita Fest and the Sun and Thunder heavy metal festival.

To date, the cycle has already sold more than 210,000 tickets, with several events already marked as sold out. These include Fito y Fitipaldis (2 May), Dani Martín (13 June), Aitana (19 June), La Reina del Sol (5 July) and Alejandro Sanz (24 July).

Information