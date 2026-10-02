Marbella set for month-long celebration of Spanish dance

Tony Bryant 02/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Marbella TodoDanza festival celebrates its 17th instalment between 3 October and 6 November, a cycle that includes the participation of 14 dance companies that will perform at different venues across the municipality. These include the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella, the Spanish contemporary engraving museum, the Rio Verde institute and Paseo de la Alameda. The initiative, which this year is dedicated to legendary Spanish dancer Antonio El Bailarín, was launched with the aim of giving greater prominence to dance and bringing it closer to the public.

The festival will be inaugurated on Saturday 3 October at the Teatro Ciudad de Marbella with a performance by the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía, a company founded in 1994 under the direction of flamenco dancer Mario Maya. Under the artistic and choreographic direction of Patricia Guerrero, this show explores a wide range of musical styles such as peteneras, romances and verdiales, along with a tribute to the Gypsy dance styles of the Albaicín and Sacromonte neighbourhoods of Granada.

Other dancers and companies taking part include Juan de Juan, an established flamenco dancer from Seville; Marcat Dance, a company run by award-winning Spanish choreographer Mario Bermúdez Gil; the Lorena Nogal company, national dance award winners (2024); and Rocío Molina, the award-winning flamenco dancer and choreographer from Torre del Mar.

The programme also includes a screening on 7 October of the documentary Antonio, El Bailarín de España, as well as workshops and Spanish dance master classes.

Tickets for performances at the theatre are available from the box office and via mientrada.net.

The full programme can be consulted on www.marbella.es