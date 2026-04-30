Malaga shares its historic traditions with its own decorated patio festival

Tony Bryant 30/04/2026 a las 15:45h.

The 20th Semana Popular de los Corralones de La Trinidad y El Perchel is taking place from Tuesday 5 to Saturday 9 May, which, as in previous years, aims to promote these historic neighbourhoods through the use of cultural elements that are emblematic of Malaga's popular traditions.

This charming initiative includes a programme of guided historical tours as well as self-guided visits to the corralones - traditional shared housing complexes built around a central courtyard. These communal houses were common in the 19th century, and construction continued in these neighbourhoods until the late 20th century.

This popular initiative showcases the life and customs in the courtyards and communal areas, centred around the floral exhibitions and the traditional courtyard decoration competition. It also offers lectures, food tastings, workshops, a skills fair highlighting local customs and performances, especially flamenco, which has a long-standing association with these old districts in the city centre.

The programme of activities is carried out in collaboration with the local neighbourhood associations and the La Alacena del Corralón culinary and cultural association, offering a unique experience, where tradition, culture and neighbourhood life come together.

The initiative forms part of a broader social community intervention project that runs throughout the year with the participation of local residents.