Malaga province's final Andalusian fairs still await

Tony Bryant 04/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

Although summer is drawing to a close and most of the major festivals and cultural events have already taken place, there is still time to experience some of the final traditional Andalusian fairs of the season.

Malaga city's vibrant celebrations are now a distant memory, but there are still many important fairs to attend, such as Ronda's Feria y Fiestas de Pedro Romero, which began on Tuesday and continues to Sunday 6 September. One of Andalucía's most eagerly anticipated festivals, this colourful event transforms the town with six days of music, tradition, horses, flamenco and fairground attractions. Also, one of the Spain's most famous bullfighting events, the Corrida Goyesca, returns to Ronda after being absent for two years while the historic Plaza de Toros was undergoing restoration.

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Other fairs are still to take place in Mijas Pueblo (7-12 September), with concerts, family activities and traditional acts in honour of the Virgen de la Peña, the town's patron; and in Torremolinos, which kicks off with the traditional San Miguel pilgrimage on Sunday 20 September. The fair follows on Friday 25 and continues until Tuesday 29 September.

Fairs also take place in October in Fuengirola, Ojén, Nerja and San Pedro Alcántara, although the town halls have not yet confirmed dates.