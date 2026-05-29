Major atmospheric historical festival returns to Ronda

Tony Bryant 29/05/2026 a las 09:32h.

Ronda Romántica returns to the 'town above the gorge' this weekend, kicking off today (Friday) and continuing until Sunday 31 May. Ronda will once again host one of Andalucía's most atmospheric historical festivals, during which the town transforms into a 19th-century setting inspired by the Romantic era, when foreign travellers, smugglers, muleteers and legendary bandits became part of the mythology of the Serranía de Ronda.

This colourful event features traditional Andalusian cuisine, historical reenactments, street performances, flamenco recitals and, of course, plenty of blunderbuss-wielding bandoleros.

Over the weekend, more than 40 different events will be held across the various venues and stages, all free of charge and open to all audiences.

Sixteen towns from across the region have confirmed their attendance, some bringing their own historical reenactments and musical bands.

Among the main highlights are the romantic era parade, the traditional Ronda costume competition, classic horse and carriage displays, the copla competition and the Serranía de Ronda popular folklore festival. There is also a market featuring more than 60 taverns, food stalls and artisan stands.