Irish theatrical group return to Fuengirola with absurd drama

The Portumna Players last performed in the Fuengirola theatre in 2024.

Tony Bryant 28/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola swings open its doors next month with Martin McDonagh's compelling drama, The Beauty Queen of Leeane. Performed by the Irish theatrical company, The Portumna Players, the play can be seen on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 September.

Directed by Marian Frawley, the story is set in the small Irish village of Leenane in the early 1990s. It follows Maureen, a 40-year-old spinster who lives with her 70-year-old mother, who is beginning to experience dementia.

Maureen, a virgin who has only ever kissed two men, attends a party where she meets Pato, a construction worker she has known for 20 years. Although they have barely spoken during that time, Pato has secretly regarded Maureen as “The Beauty Queen of Leenane”.

The shenanigans begin when the senile mother discovers that her daughter had taken Pato to her bed after a night of partying. From there, the play unfolds through a whirlwind of absurd incidents and outrageous antics.

Known for his absurd, dark, provocative humour, McDonagh's play enjoyed successful runs at London's West End, Broadway and Off-Broadway during the late 1990s.

Tickets for the shows, which start at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros.

More information:

www.salonvarietestheatre.com