World-renowned guitarists head to annual festival in Ronda

Tony Bryant 19/05/2026 a las 13:31h.

The Ronda International Guitar Festival is taking place between Tuesday 2 and Saturday 6 June, an annual event dedicated to guitar music in general. This event transforms Ronda into an international meeting point for music and guitar enthusiasts, fostering connections between guitarists and fans from around the world.

Highlighting the diversity of styles that the guitar encompasses, the festival, now in its tenth year, presents internationally renowned guitarists from different genres.

This year’s lineup includes the German guitarist Augustin Wiedemann, winner of the 6th International Guitar Competition held in Havanna, Cuba. Wiedemann has performed as a soloist in most European countries, the USA, South Korea and Russia.

Also performing are Pakistani sitarist Saaed Khan, who has travelled to different European countries to fuse his music with world music; Portuguese classical guitarist Francisco Berény Domingues, who began his musical studies at the age of eleven; and Chilean musician Ramon Vergara, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Musical Performance, specialising in classical guitar.

Spanish guitarists taking part include Paco Seco (Spanish guitar), Javi de Carmen (flamenco), and Ruiz del Puerto, considered one of the strongest values on the contemporary Spanish guitar scene.

For full schedule and times, see www.rondaguitarfestival.com