Independent international film festival returns to Marbella

Tony Bryant 09/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

The Marbella International Film Festival (MIFF) returned to the Costa del Sol resort this week, the flagship project of New World Trust (NWT), an independent organisation created to provide support for talented artists across the globe. The MIFF is an annual independent film festival that has been running since 2006 . Along with red carpet screenings, the festival presents awards for filmmakers, actors, directors and other categories. It also provides the opportunity for networking between filmmakers, producers, investors and distributors. The programme includes workshops and masterclasses, along with support in all commercial aspects of the film industry.

The 21st festival, which continues until Sunday 11 October, presents seven feature films from the UK, the United States, Romania, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain. The cinematic gathering also offers two documentaries (Spanish and Ukrainian), 20 short films in English, Farsi, Croatian and Spanish, along with Chinese, Japanese and English AI films.

Among this year's highlights are Sands of Redemption (Friday 9), an English-language film that focuses on a young German noble in the 12th Century who has become known as The Butcher for his deadly fighting skills in the Third Crusade; My Little Moon (Saturday 10), based on the close online friendship of an American teenager with a young Iranian girl during a female uprising in Iran; and the short film, Contrition (Friday 9), set in a volatile Northern Irish town, unfolds around the story of a man's childhood IRA hostage ordeal that tore his family apart.

For times, prices and the full programme, see www.marbellafilmfestival.com/

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