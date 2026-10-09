Head to Almuñécar for three autumnal evenings of jazz

Jennie Rhodes 09/10/2026 a las 02:00h.

Jazz en Otoño (jazz in autumn), an offshoot of Jazz en la Costa, is taking place from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 October at Almuñécar's Casa de la Cultura. Top-class musicians representing different styles and approaches to jazz complete a programme of jazz for the cooler autumnal evenings

The programme begins on Friday with Erly Thornton and David Margam: The Funk Assembly, a project bringing together American saxophonist Thornton and Granada-born guitarist Margam and their band. The show combines contemporary jazz, funk, soul and R&B, with groove as its common thread.

The Jesse Davis Quartet, featuring one of the great names in saxophone linked to the New Orleans jazz tradition, will be performing on Saturday. Davis, who trained alongside figures such as Ellis Marsalis, has shared the stage and collaborated on projects with some of jazz's legends.

The final concert on Sunday 11 October features the Ludovic Beier Montmartre Quartet. The renowned French accordionist, regarded as one of the finest players of his instrument in European jazz, will be accompanied by Pierre-Alain Goualch on piano, Gautier Laurent on double bass and Frédéric Delestre on drums, in a performance that blends swing, West Coast American jazz and Brazilian rhythms.

There are also children's concerts on Sunday at 9am and 12pm, also in the Casa de la Cultura.

Apart from the children's events, all concerts will begin at 8pm and tickets cost 15 euros per concert, or 30 euros for all three. Buy tickets online at Redentradas, the Casa de la Cultura box office, at Puerta de Granada 19 (mornings only, Monday to Saturday) and one hour before each concert.