Guadalhorce cultural group hosts collaborative exhibition

Tony Bryant Alhaurín el Grande. Friday, 17 April 2026, 09:56 Share

The Casa de la Cultura in Alhaurín el Grande (Calle San Sebastián, 25) is hosting a free exhibition organised by the Pincel y Barro cultural association. Encuentro Artístico opened last weekend and showcases more than 20 works by ten artists, offering a wide variety of styles and techniques that reflect each creator's individual expression. The collection consists of colourful figurative art, landscapes and abstract impressionism, among others.

The association, which is part of the Amigos de las Bellas Artes de Alhaurín de la Torre collective, said that this initiative not only provides visibility for its artists' work, but also helps them connect with new people interested in art.

Pincel y Barro was founded in 2004 by painters and sculptors from Alhaurín de la Torre. Since then, the association has taken part in exhibitions in other cultural centres and galleries throughout Malaga and Andalucía. The association brings together national and international artists who also exhibit their works in three group exhibitions held annually in Alhaurín de la Torre.

Encuentro Artístico can be viewed until Thursday 30 April from Monday to Friday between 9am and 2pm.