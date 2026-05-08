Gaucín Culture Week celebrates Latvian film and live art at the Convento

SUR in English 08/05/2026 a las 12:22h.

The village of Gaucín is set to host a unique Culture Week from 9 to 16 May centred on the independent feature film Magdalena’s Land. Written and directed by Latvian filmmaker Uldis Gabriel Cipsts, the film was shot extensively in and around the municipality. The event explores the intersection of cinema and painting, treating the Andalusian landscape as an emotional identity rather than a simple backdrop. The story follows two former lovers reuniting after forty years to confront a shared past of photography and artistic sacrifice.

A major highlight of the week is the participation of Ritums Ivanovs, one of Latvia’s most celebrated contemporary painters and the art director for the film. Ivanovs is internationally recognised for his large scale portraits and his distinctive linear painting technique which blends photorealism with influences from Pop Art. His prestigious career includes over 30 solo exhibitions and the distinction of being the first Latvian artist to have a work sold at Sotheby’s in London. From 8 May he will be painting live at the Convento, allowing visitors to witness the creation of works inspired by the film’s themes.

Imagen. (Veronika Simonenkova)

The exhibition of Ivanovs’ work will be open to the public daily from 11am to 2pm. This interactive element provides a rare opportunity for residents and visitors to engage directly with the artist and discuss his creative process. The project emphasises a handmade and personal approach to European storytelling, mirroring the intimate nature of the arthouse drama which stars acclaimed actress Rēzija Kalniņa.

The programme also features two evening screenings of Magdalena’s Land at 8.30pm. The first screening on 9 May will be presented with Spanish subtitles followed by the English version on 10 May. By combining local atmosphere with international talent, the Culture Week aims to celebrate art created through human connection and memory while highlighting Gaucín’s role as a source of creative inspiration.