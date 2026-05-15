Free culture night set to light up Malaga

Tony Bryant 15/05/2026 a las 10:20h.

Malaga is gearing up for La Noche en Blanco, an all-night cultural festival where museums, galleries, historic buildings and public spaces stay open late with free activities, performances, concerts, art exhibitions and guided visits across the city on Saturday 16 May.

The official theme this year is "El futuro se escribe con música" (the future is written with music) and offers more than 150 free activities.

Some of Malaga's best-known cultural venues join every year, including the Museo Picasso, Centre Pompidou Málaga, the Alcazaba and Castillo de Gibralfaro and the Museo Carmen Thyssen, among others.

The 2026 edition also includes concerts in Calle Larios and Plaza de la Constitución, along with activities organised by Malaga university.

The Cine Albéniz is presenting 'music of the movies', a series of original language films, including The Last Waltz (Martin Scorsese), Piano Blues (Clint Eastwood) and Amazing Grace (Sydney Pollack).

The Cervantes theatre will open its doors to offer a journey into the past to discover the fascinating history of the theatre through an informative narrative, which will explore the major events from the 19th century to present day.

For a full schedule and free invitations, see www.lanocheenblancomalaga.com/programa/