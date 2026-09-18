Dr Feelgood to headline 22nd San Pedro Rock festival

Tony Bryant 18/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

San Pedro Alcántara will once again become a meeting point for music fans on 26 September, with the 22nd instalment of San Pedro Rock, a festival that this year combines two international acts with five local bands.

Firmly established as one of the longest-running music events in San Pedro Alcántara, the event, which is free, is held at the Palenque at La Caridad fairground from 4pm until midnight.

This year's line-up features rhythm and blues icons Dr Feelgood, one of the leading names in British pub rock. Formed in Essex in 1971, the band are best known for early singles such as Roxette, Back in the Night and Milk and Alcohol. Although none of the current members were in the original lineup founded by Lee Brilleaux and Wilko Johnson (both of whom are dead), the band still reproduces the aggressive British rhythm and blues style played with punk-like intensity.

One of Australia's high-energy rock 'n' roll bands are making their first appearance at the festival. The Volcanics formed in Perth with a purpose of playing stripped down rock 'n' roll. Inspired by the classic rock sounds of The Stooges, MC5 and AC/DC, their music is described as a “brand of white hot, fuel injected rock n roll”.

Making a welcome return to this popular festival this year is The Rob Sas Band, who are sure to blow the audience away with their energetic and undeniably loud rock covers. The band have built a huge following due to their ability to perfectly reproduce rock anthems of groups such as Led Zeppelin, Free, Deep Purple, AC/DC and Black Sabbath.

The other local bands performing are The Tragic Company, Crommy, Pantano and Natura.