Enjoy a night of blues music in the heart of the Axarquía

Jennie Rhodes 14/08/2026 a las 09:53h.

The fourth Cajiz Blues Festival is taking place in the Axarquía village of the same name on Saturday 22 August. Organisers promise an “enhanced sound experience thanks to a larger and more powerful sound system designed to highlight the bands and fill the venue with top-quality music”.

At the heart of the festival is Blues musician Richard Ray Farrell, a resident of Cajiz and founder of the event. Having lived in Spain since 2014, Farrell remains a prominent figure in contemporary blues music.

This year the Richard Ray Farrell Trio will perform with Javier Martín on bass and Claudio Tamer on drums. The group will also feature special guest vocalist Manuela Nelom, who will bring a new dimension to the performance.

Originally from the Netherlands, Manuela Nelom has captivated Spanish audiences with her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence.

Also on the lineup is Trio del Saco, a Spanish blues-rock band with a strong live reputation on the Andalusian blues circuit. The group is made up of David Quintero (vocals and guitar), Ángel Quintero (bass and backing vocals), Daniel Cuenca (drums and backing vocals), and Raúl Ranea (guitar and backing vocals).

The festival begins at 8pm and along with the music there will be grilled food, beer, wine, spirits and soft drinks available throughout the evening.

Organisers are asking for a donation of between five and 10 euros from anyone who attends, to support both the event and the village. With a population of around 700 residents, Cajiz relies on volunteer support to make the festival possible. It receives some support from Almayate mayor’s office.